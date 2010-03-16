Check Out The Seven New Bureaus, Offices, Councils, And Committees Created By The Financial Overhaul Bill

Complexity is the enemy of accountability.

By that standard, Chris Dodd’s new financial regulation reform bill may wind up making government less accountable for financial stability rather than more. It contains, by our count, seven new bureaus, offices, councils, or committees. In addition, it calls for at least three new “studies” by government panels.



The new bureacracies:

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Office of Financial Literacy

Financial Stability Oversight Council

Office of Financial Research

Office of National Insurance

Office of Credit Rating Agencies

Investment Advisory Committee

The new studies:

Financial Stability Oversight Council will study the Volcker Rule

Office of National Insurance will study ways to modernize insurance regulation and provide Congress with recommendations.

The bill mandates an annual assessment of the SEC’s internal supervisory controls and a GAO study of SEC management.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.