WATCH: The New ATMs That Will Probably Replace Bank Tellers One Day

Since the $5 debit card Fail heard ’round the world, banks have been scrambling to find ways to make up for the revenue they’ve lost since new consumer regulations went into effect.When we asked Nerdwallet’s Anisha Sekar to predict a few ways banks would cope in 2012, she pretty much hit the nail on the head:



“Now that checking accounts have become so much less profitable…banks know they’ll have to bring down costs in order to be anything close to profitable,” she said.

That means finding ways to shed employees and loads of bricks-and-mortar locations.

The trick is to do so without any interruption in the customer experience, and that’s where companies like ATM-maker NCR Corporation step in. NCR’s pioneered some a new fleet of self-service ATM terminals that might just make the everyday bank teller obsolete.

These aren’t the run-of-the-mill machines you’d find at the corner bodega, which are strictly for cash withdrawals and checking balances, if you’re lucky.

NCR’s machines function more like 24/7 mobile banks, with web-cams hooked up to give users access to live bank tellers working from remote locations. The technology is advanced enough that you could take out loans and start new checking accounts without ever setting foot inside a building.

Jeff Dudash, NCR spokesperson, was kind enough to send along a video to show us how they work. Check it out below and skip to the 1:40 mark.

