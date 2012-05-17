Check Out The Sad Survey A 24 Year-Old Finance Guy Has His Dates Fill Out After They Go Out

Photo: By Rev. Xanatos Satanicos Bombasticos (ClintJCL) on Flickr

How many of these articles do we have to see — to publish even, before this creepy dating-in-finance stuff stops popping up on the internet?We’ll consult with our friends at Deadspin. They just published a 24 year-old finance guy’s post-date survey that includes questions about his outfit, conversation skills, manners, and the survey itself .



Apparently the reader that fed it to them said he was tall and moderately attractive, but totally socially awkward.

From Deadspin:

“He struck me as a little socially inept hence why I was starting to doubt the ‘non-physical’ attraction. He wasn’t too creepy, just the type of guy who over analyses every detail and feels completely awkward in the majority of social situations. It didn’t seem like he got out much.”

And then he sent her this survey.

Attached to an e-mail with the subject line: “Good Night, Good night! Parting is such sweet sorrow, that I shall say good night till it be morrow” (from Romeo and Juliet).

Our favourite questions:

“Mike is very self-conscious about his hair. Does he have reason to be?”

“Are there any questions missing from this extremely well written form or is there something you would like to add about the date.”

“Are you a feminist?”

“Mike is very masculine, did you feel at any point that he was compensating for something?”

“Please rate Mike’s outfit on a scale of 1-10, with a higher score associated with how badly you wanted to take it off.”

Haven’t you all had enough of this madness?

Click here to see the full survey at Deadspin>

