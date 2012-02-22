Check Out The Real Castle From 'Downton Abbey'

Downton Abbey is the critically-acclaimed PBS series that everyone should be watching.



Its main character – the manor – is a real castle in Berkshire that functions pretty much like the fictional household of the aristocratic Crawley family depicted in the show.

The Highclere Castle, where the series is filmed, is not a museum.

It is the breathtaking home of Lord and Lady Carnarvon. Their furniture and art is also featured throughout the series. The Carnarvons also enjoy a large household staff that maintains the castle in impeccable shape just like the staff of Downton Abbey does.

Watch below.



