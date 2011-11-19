Check Out The Park Avenue Duplex That A Hedge Fund Manager Just Picked Up At A 50% Discount

Lisa Du
778 Park

Photo: Stribling.com

The mystery men behind the purchase of the famed Astor estate at 778 Park Avenue has been revealed—it’s Daniel and Brett Sundheim. One of those names strikes a bell: Daniel Sundheim is a portfolio manager at Viking Global Advisors, a New York hedge fund with over $12 billion in assets under management. [via Bloomberg]It was reported last month that the penthouse on the 15th and 16th floor of the building was purchased for $21 million, but no names were attached to the purchase. Earlier this year, Swiss money manager Daniel Forcart tried to buy the apartment for $20 million, but his offer was rejected by the co-op board.

The residence has been on the market since 2008, when it originally listed for a whopping $46 million. Many said the price had been hyper-inflated because of the Astor name — the residence used to belong to the late Brooke Astor, a famed socialite and philanthropist nicknamed “NYC’s fairy godmother.”

It’s a pretty swanky pad—with a classical decor and french doors throughout. There’s 5 bedrooms, 6 terraces and 5 fireplaces; and it’s got the personal touches that a city’s fairy godmother would put on her home.

Here's the outside of 778 Park Ave, it's pretty swanky.

This entrance has a very artistic door.

A spacious and light-filled living room.

The gallery leads into the dining room.

The dining room is decked out in green hues.

The library is decorated in red, autumnal colours.

It's a very classical design.

This room has a unique oval shape, and leads out to a terrace.

One of six bedrooms, this lodging has spectacular views.

It's got 5 bedrooms and 6 terraces.

Another example of the apartment's eloquent decor.

Here's the floor plan.

