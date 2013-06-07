Here's The 'Brokeback Mountain' Economist Cover Depicting Obama And Xi Jinping

Here’s the hilarious cover cover for The Economist’s North American and Asian editions, previewing the upcoming meeting between President Obama and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. It’s a play on the movie Brokeback Mountain.

Two pair will meet for two days in Rancho Mirage, Calif. to discuss everything from trade to North Korea to cyberhacking.

The Economist seems to think they’ll get pretty close…

