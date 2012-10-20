Check Out The New York Times' Cover From The Day After Black Monday — This Is What Panic Looks Like

Today is the 25th anniversary of Black Monday — the day when the The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 22 per cent.



Many now view it as a blip.

But at the time, people thought the world was ending — check out the New York Times’ cover from the day after (h/t NYT columnist Ron Lieber):

Photo: New York Times

