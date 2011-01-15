Check Out The New York Post's Insane Jets-Pats "Star Wars" Cover

No one does headlines like the New York Post, but apparently they’ve also got a pretty mean Photoshop artist on staff too. Check out the cover to today’s special 16-page playoff section devoted entirely to this weekend’s game between the Jets and Patriots. (via ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi)



Photo: New York Post

The one we can’t figure out is who Tom Brady is supposed to be. That whiny little Anakin? C-3PO? An ugnaught?

The Boston Metro also feetures a cover dedicated to the duel >

