Check Out The New York Post's Insane Jets-Pats "Star Wars" Cover

No one does headlines like the New York Post, but apparently they’ve also got a pretty mean Photoshop artist on staff too. Check out the cover to today’s special 16-page playoff section devoted entirely to this weekend’s game between the Jets and Patriots. (via ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi)
The one we can’t figure out is who Tom Brady is supposed to be. That whiny little Anakin? C-3PO? An ugnaught?
The Boston Metro also feetures a cover dedicated to the duel >
