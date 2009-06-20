Check Out The New Merrill Lynch Logo

Bank of America has now unveiled this unexciting bit of corporate branding, which will be the new look of Merrill Lynch. The bank is planning an international ad campaign touting the merger of Bank of America and Merrill Lynch.



The press ad states: ‘Since the coming together of Bank of America and Merrill Lynch, we’ve emerged as a business of strength, size and capability.’ It uses the tagline, ‘Signed, sealed and delivering’.

Noticably missing, of course, is the iconic Merrill Lynch bull. It has been dropped. Instead, Merrill will now fly under the vaguely flag like red-white-and-blue logo of Bank of America.

The bull may not be totally dead, however. It will reportedly appear in an ad campaign for Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management later this year.

