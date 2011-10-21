CONFIRMED: Google Redesigns Gmail, Here Are The Leaked Features

Updated: Google has contacted us and confirmed that the video is indeed real.



“Oops, you weren’t supposed to see that,” Google’s Andrea Freund said. “Stay tuned, we’ll be sharing more info on Gmail’s new look soon.”

A new video has surfaced on YouTube that runs through a newly redesigned version of Google’s mail service; Gmail.

Gmail's new look Gmail now looks similar to Google's redesigned version of Google Docs. It has brighter colours and a more industrial design when compared to today's version of Gmail. New look for Gmail conversations Google has also redesigned how the site presents conversations. Each tab is larger and features a profile picture as well as a longer preview of the message. Change the look and feel You can now change the design of the mail Gmail layout between three versions: comfortable, cozy, and compact. Each one jams the messages more closely together than the last, with the 'compact' mode looking the most similar to the original Gmail. Resize your buddy list You can also increase the size of your buddy list. When you select a mailbox on the left pane, the buddy list pane automatically drops down so you can get to the mailbox's sub-folders and rises back up once you're done. A new look for search Google has added a drop-down menu for the search bar (rather than sequestering it away in small text) for advanced search to the Gmail search bar. You can now search for more specific topics than you could in the old version of Gmail. Add a filter from the search bar You can now also add a filter to your Gmail inbox directly from the search bar. The search and filter options were previously two completely different windows.

