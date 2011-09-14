Check Out The New Electric Sportscar From High End Auto Startup Fisker

Photo: Fisker via ZerCustoms

Electric car startup Fisker just previewed its second model, the Surf.It looks a lot like the Karma, its first car, which is just starting to be produced.



The twist: The Surf is more of a hatchback/wagon style car. (Or, as a reader notes on Twitter, the design is Shooting Brake.)

No word on price, but it will supposedly be in production by the middle of next year.

