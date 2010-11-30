Check Out The New Easter Egg On The New York Times Site

Press the shift key twice in a New York Times article and you’ll see the new paragraph symbols

Here’s another neat tool from the tech team at the New York Times: Now, if you’re reading an article, and press shift twice in a row, paragraph symbols show up at the beginning of each paragraph.You can click on the paragraph symbol for a link that takes you straight to that paragraph; perfect for linking to a specific paragraph in a long article.



On Twitter, these are being called “Winer Links,” because they follow the style long present on RSS godfather Dave Winer’s blog, Scripting.com.

