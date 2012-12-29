Check Out The New Addition To Obama's Personal Fleet Of Marine Helicopters

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

The move has been in the works for a few years now, but come the turn of 2013, Barack Obama’s presidential fleet of Marine helicopters, “Marine One,” is due to add 14 V-22 Ospreys.Now, manufacturers added few modifications to the V-22s in preparation for the transition: a removable “VIP kit” which basically hides all that unseemly industrial interior, along with some snazzy floor carpeting.



Beneath those mods though, lurks the same hardcore baby the Marine Corps has been boasting about over the years — and in case you’re wondering, yes, it’s a hell of a ride.

Regardless, they aren’t for Obama to fly in personally. Reports say the helos will carry “supplies” and the “White House Press Corps” — which inspires images of white knuckled journalists at the whim of hot shot Marine aviation officers.

