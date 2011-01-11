Check Out The 10 Most Popular Women On The Internet According To Google

Ujala Sehgal
You may be surprised who is on this list.

Coed Magazine has compiled the 50 women with the most Google results on the internet. Sure, stand-bys like Pamela Anderson and Paris Hilton keep their spots, but the list also includes Michelle Obama, Betty White, and Hilary Clinton.  Also, good thing Justin Bieber cut his hair!

Fair warning: the number of Google results for these women keep changing, so expect the order to keep changing.

#10 Avril Lavigne (28,900,000 Results)

#9 Paris Hilton (33,200,000 Results)

#8 Miley Cyrus (34,100,000 Results)

#7 Not sure why he was included: Justin Bieber (34,200,000 Results)

#6 Britney Spears (46,600,000 Results)

#5 Rihanna (53,900,000 Results)

#4 Beyonce (55,200,000 Results)

#3 Madonna (57,200,00 Results)

#2 Ke$ha (186,100,000 Results)

#1 With a staggering 229,000,000 Results: Lady Gaga

Those were the most popular women on the internet... But who is the most popular on cable?

