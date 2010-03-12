Check Out The Markets That Absolutely Demolished The Housing Bears Last Year

Photo: S&P

For the past few years, the housing market bears have had a lot to cheer about. The downturn was just as bad as they expected, making many of them very wealthy. The world was their oyster.

But that’s an old story. In 2009, many housing markets performed much better than expected. In some areas that we projected to have double digit declines, prices rose or stayed flat.

At the end of 2008, Fortune projected declines for what it described the 10 worst markets for 2009. Using the latest data from Case-Shiller, we now know that many of them did far better Fortune thought they would.



Here are the cities that beat expectations >

Los Angeles 2009 projected change: -24.9% 2009 actual change: 0.0% Miami 2009 projected change: -22.8% 2009 actual change: -9.9% San Diego 2009 projected change: -21.1% 2009 actual change: -2.7% Washington, DC 2009 projected change: -19.9% 2009 actual change: 1.9%

