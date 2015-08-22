A new Instagram account combines the glorious man bun with the happiest place on earth

Even if it’s not your personal taste, there’s no denying the internet loves the man bun.
And since mostly everyone also loves Disney, it’s no surprise that a new Instagram account is giving the people what they truly want — the man buns of Disneyland, first spotted by Mashable.
The account has been going strong since February, and its follower count has soared to over 16,000 people aftering having been featured in GQ, BuzzFeed, Elite Daily, and more.
Keep scrolling to see the best man buns of Disneyland, or follow @manbunsofdisneyland here.
Whoever runs the account welcomes submissions, be they through direct messages or tagging the photo #manbunsofdisneyland.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6nyG9eg1re/embed/
Width: 800px
