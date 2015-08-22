A new Instagram account combines the glorious man bun with the happiest place on earth

Even if it’s not your personal taste, there’s no denying the internet loves the man bun.

And since mostly everyone also loves Disney, it’s no surprise that a new Instagram account is giving the people what they truly want — the man buns of Disneyland, first spotted by Mashable.

The account has been going strong since February, and its follower count has soared to over 16,000 people aftering having been featured in GQ, BuzzFeed, Elite Daily, and more.

Keep scrolling to see the best man buns of Disneyland, or follow @manbunsofdisneyland here.

Because it's Disneyland, many of the submissions are of dads. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5kkYX2A1lS/embed/ Width: 800px So many dads! Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5lNa2TA1qg/embed/ Width: 800px Other men who are rocking the man bun are there with their girlfriends. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/52fT11g1kN/embed/ Width: 800px Some of the buns are small. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4r5ZeyA1jT/embed/ Width: 800px Some of the buns are majestic. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4SJwqXg1oc/embed/ Width: 800px While others are huge, no matter how you try to hide it. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5Kl5MfA1ne/embed/ Width: 800px There are even baby man buns!! Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4NpqNDA1vi/embed/ Width: 800px The Instagram account has everything, like man bun wearers chowing down. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/41-qpbg1jd/embed/ Width: 800px Some of the guys are visiting the happiest place on earth by themselves... Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4xUQn2g1uF/embed/ Width: 800px …While other men got together with all their friends. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5yD5SvA1vy/embed/ Width: 800px Whoever runs the account welcomes submissions, be they through direct messages or tagging the photo #manbunsofdisneyland. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6nyG9eg1re/embed/ Width: 800px So if you are heading over to Disneyland, keep an eye out for any guys with a bun. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6TLubYA1kb/embed/ Width: 800px

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.