Inside The Record-Breaking 'Hunger Games' Midnight Madness

Welcome to “The Hunger Games” midnight premiere!With $19.7 million in ticket sales for the night, the Lionsgate film just became the highest grossing non-sequel opening of all time.
So many fans came out that the movie ticket site Fandango stated the film sold out at least 3,000 showings for Thursday night alone.
Writers at Entertainment Weekly have predicted the film will gross $130 million for its opening weekend.
So what kind of “Hunger Games” pandemonium was happening around New York City?
Here are photos of diehard fans eagerly waiting to see the book-turned-movie at the Regal theatres in Union Square and the AMC Lowes at 34th Street.
Here we are at Regal theatres in Union Square. The time is 10:15 and fans are already waiting for the 12 different showings of the film.
Gillian says she's most excited to see the main Hunger Games battle scene at the 'cornucopia.' She wants the violence to look authentic because she's heard the whole action scene was done without CGI.
These people have been waiting so long for their showtime that they need a bit of a break in the middle of the street.
Housten believes the character development and connection is so genuine and that the story really depicts what we're going through in the world with government today.
Branaccio says the books are so good because they are so accessible. She let us in on a secret: she already saw the movie through a ticket giveaway on Tumblr.
Considering she's going back again, she must have been pleased with the result.
