Inside The Record-Breaking 'Hunger Games' Midnight Madness

Keertana Sastry
Hunger Games

Photo: AP

Welcome to “The Hunger Games” midnight premiere!With $19.7 million in ticket sales for the night, the Lionsgate film just became the highest grossing non-sequel opening of all time.

So many fans came out that the movie ticket site Fandango stated the film sold out at least 3,000 showings for Thursday night alone.

Writers at Entertainment Weekly have predicted the film will gross $130 million for its opening weekend. 

So what kind of “Hunger Games” pandemonium was happening around New York City? 

Here are photos of diehard fans eagerly waiting to see the book-turned-movie at the Regal theatres in Union Square and the AMC Lowes at 34th Street. 

Here we are at Regal theatres in Union Square. The time is 10:15 and fans are already waiting for the 12 different showings of the film.

Gillian says she's most excited to see the main Hunger Games battle scene at the 'cornucopia.' She wants the violence to look authentic because she's heard the whole action scene was done without CGI.

Regal's very own District 12 tributes.

The lines at Regal were so long that people had to held back in big groups with barricades.

These people have been waiting so long for their showtime that they need a bit of a break in the middle of the street.

Here are some diehard adult fans of the series. They came in their best Capitol outfits.

Housten believes the character development and connection is so genuine and that the story really depicts what we're going through in the world with government today.

A full Capitol costume. Check out the Seneca Crane-inspired beard.

Now off to AMC Lowes at 11:00! The line is twice as long as the one at Regal.

See? Longer.

Branaccio says the books are so good because they are so accessible. She let us in on a secret: she already saw the movie through a ticket giveaway on Tumblr.

Considering she's going back again, she must have been pleased with the result.

Her friend Alex tries to show his Peeta + Katniss love with a bit of a PG-13 twist.

He's got a great looking Capitol beard drawn in as well.

