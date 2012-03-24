Inside The Record-Breaking 'Hunger Games' Midnight Madness

Photo: AP

Welcome to “The Hunger Games” midnight premiere!With $19.7 million in ticket sales for the night, the Lionsgate film just became the highest grossing non-sequel opening of all time.



So many fans came out that the movie ticket site Fandango stated the film sold out at least 3,000 showings for Thursday night alone.

Writers at Entertainment Weekly have predicted the film will gross $130 million for its opening weekend.

So what kind of “Hunger Games” pandemonium was happening around New York City?

Here are photos of diehard fans eagerly waiting to see the book-turned-movie at the Regal theatres in Union Square and the AMC Lowes at 34th Street.

