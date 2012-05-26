Check Out The Luxury Swag honouring 2 New Superjets

Photo: via Jaunted

You know that famous saying, “every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings?” Well, we swear that every time a new passenger aircraft type is produced, luxury goods companies roll out limited-edition items.This month, the highlight falls on the two superjumbo-est of the superjumbos: both the Airbus A380 and the Boeing 747-8. You might need to get a towel to mop up your drool before you keep reading…



BOOM. An A380-edition of the StarWalker pen from Montblanc. Already ads for Montblanc pens take up like, half of the in-flight duty-free magazine, but this is the only one of their posh “writing instruments” we’ve ever considered owning.

This version of the StarWalker differs in that there’s now two rows of platinum-plated windows down the side, a nod to the A380’s double decker profile. Sexy sexy sexy, but also 485 EUR ($610) at worldshop.eu (or 140,000 FF miles on Lufthansa).

Oh snap. A leather-lined aluminium Rimowa luggage case to honour Lufthansa’s inaugural debut of the 747-8, coming next month on the Frankfurt-Washington DC (IAD) route. Already the Germany-made ribbed metal cases of Rimowa’s Topas line are travel and design fetish items, but the tiny slick detail of surrounding the handles and lock latches in buttery leather takes it to a heretofore unknown level of jetset awesomeness. Nevermind that matching leather handbag sold separately—meh to that.

Although the ad doesn’t say, we hope that somewhere on this case is engraved a tiny 747-8 outline. Wanna bite? The Rimowa luggage is 689 EUR ($867) at worldshop.eu (or 173,000 FF miles on Lufthansa).

