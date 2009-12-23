10 New Taxes Americans Will Get Slapped With To Pay For Healthcare

Last night the Senate got 60 votes on the second of three crucial healthcare votes.



It’s looking very much as though healthcare in America is about to be radically overhauled.

But how are we going to pay for this radical expansion of coverage?

1) We hope and pray that with some cajoling and haggling we’ll “bend the curve down” of future healthcare costs, to use a favoured expression.

And..

2) Taxes!

For example, the government will collect a new fee on any elective cosmetic surgery, like nose jobs and breast enhancements. But that’s just one way.

Fortunately, the Senate has put out detailed material on the bill, including all the new taxes coming our way.

Check out all the new taxes in the healthcare bill –>

