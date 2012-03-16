Check Out The List Of Wall Street Heavy Hitters That Had Lunch With British Prime Minister David Cameron Today

Photo: AP

Last night Prime Minister David Cameron was the guest of honour at a White House state dinner that included other notables like George Clooney, Warren Buffett and Sir Richard Branson.Today it’s Wall Street’s turn to chat with Cameron. Here’s who was present (from Politics Home):



Lawrence (Larry) Leibowitz, Chief Operating Officer, NYSE Euronext

George Soros, Founder and Chairman, Soros Fund Management

Laurence (Larry) Fink, Chairman and CEO, BlackRock

Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman and CEO, Blackstone Group

Jerry del Missier, Co-Chief Executive and Co-Chief Executive of Corporate & Investment Banking, Barclays Capital

Robert Blanding, Chairman and CEO, Loomis Sayles & Company

William J. Mills, CEO, Citigroup North America

James Gorman, Chairman and CEO, Morgan Stanley

Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman and CEO, Goldman Sachs

Douglas Braunstein, CFO, JP Morgan Chase

Thomas K. Montag, co-chief operating officer of Bank of America

We’re sure they had loads to talk about given the fact that Fitch revised The United Kingdom’s outlook to negative yesterday.

