Check Out The List Of Wall Street Heavy Hitters That Had Lunch With British Prime Minister David Cameron Today

Last night Prime Minister David Cameron was the guest of honour at a White House state dinner that included other notables like George Clooney, Warren Buffett and Sir Richard Branson.Today it’s Wall Street’s turn to chat with Cameron. Here’s who was present (from Politics Home):
- Lawrence (Larry) Leibowitz, Chief Operating Officer, NYSE Euronext
- George Soros, Founder and Chairman, Soros Fund Management
- Laurence (Larry) Fink, Chairman and CEO, BlackRock
- Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman and CEO, Blackstone Group
- Jerry del Missier, Co-Chief Executive and Co-Chief Executive of Corporate & Investment Banking, Barclays Capital
- Robert Blanding, Chairman and CEO, Loomis Sayles & Company
- William J. Mills, CEO, Citigroup North America
- James Gorman, Chairman and CEO, Morgan Stanley
- Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman and CEO, Goldman Sachs
- Douglas Braunstein, CFO, JP Morgan Chase
- Thomas K. Montag, co-chief operating officer of Bank of America
We’re sure they had loads to talk about given the fact that Fitch revised The United Kingdom’s outlook to negative yesterday.
