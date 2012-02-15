Check Out The List Of Financial Heavy Hitters That Will Attend A $35,800 A Plate Obama Fundraising Dinner In NYC

A lot of Wall Street is not on team Obama, but those that are will get to spend a very expensive evening with the President during his next visit to NYC on March 1st, says Bloomberg.



It will be his first fundraising night on Wall Street since releasing his 2013 budget, which calls for higher taxes on the wealthy. There will be four events, the first of which is a $35,800 event at ABC Kitchen hosted by Evercore Parners CEO Ralph Schlosstein and his wife, Jane Hartley co-founder of the economic and political advisory firm Observatory Group LLC.

Here are the sponsors (from Bloomberg):

Sponsors include Blair W. Effron, partner and co-founder of Centerview Partners LLP; Marc Lasry, managing partner and founder of Avenue Capital Group; Mark Gallogly, a managing principal of Centerbridge Partners; James Rubin, managing director of BC Partners; Robert Wolf, UBS AG’s chairman for the Americas; and Antonio Weiss, global head of investment banking at Lazard Ltd.

Other co-hosts are not associated with the financial services industry, such as Tom Bernstein, president of Chelsea Piers LP; and Kevin Ryan; the chief executive officer of Gilt Groupe Inc.; and Sally Susman, an executive vice president of Pfizer Inc.

