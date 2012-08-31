Check Out The Link, Bloomberg's Awesome Setup At The Republican Convention

TAMPA, FLA. — In an effort to hype up its expanding political coverage, Bloomberg has made its presence known at the Republican National Convention with a hip, pop-up studio and lounge spot modelled after its New York headquarters.



Dubbed The Bloomberg Link, the Tampa space has played host to numerous panels, invite-only events, and cocktail hours during the convention this week, offering a place for Washington insiders can mingle away from the hubbub of the convention forum. And this weekend, they plan to pack it all up and start over with the Democrats in Charlotte, N.C.

We dropped by The Link earlier this week to check out the new digs, and we were pretty impressed. For those of you who didn’t make it to Tampa this year, we’ve put together a virtual tour so you can check it out for yourself.

