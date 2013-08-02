Check Out The Largest calibre Rifle Ever Produced

Those are big bullets.

As a Marine Corps veteran, I’m all about big guns, but this is a little extreme.



A video posted to LiveLeak shows the largest calibre rifle ever made — a .905 calibre. It is one of just three produced by SSK industries in Ohio.

The gentlemen trying to tame this beast in the video say the recoil is equivalent to firing 10 .30-06 rifles at the same time.

Some rifles kick like mules, but as the video’s description says, I’d rather be kicked by an actual mule.

Check it out:

