Behold! An intraday chart of Japanese 10-year yields.



Notice anything? The sovereign downgrade from S&P hardly registered a blip. There was like one tiny moment where there was a little something, but yields didn’t even get to their highs of the morning.

As if you needed any more evidence of the ratings agencies irrelevancy.

