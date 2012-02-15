Check Out The Incredible Miniature City In The Middle Of A Slovenian Lake

There’s not much to Slovenia’s Bled Island aside from a white church and some trees–and that’s what makes it so cool.



The tiny patch of land is apparently the only island in Slovenia, according to Architizer. It sits in the middle of Lake Bled, a blue-green mountain lake that’s popular with tourists.

The island has been inhabited since the 9th century, and the church dates back to the 15th century. A staircase that appears to emerge from the water was added in 1655, Architizer writes.

Check out some photos of this photogenic slice of history, below (via Curbed):

Photo: Flickr/remizolya

Photo: Flickr/jsouthorn

Photo: Flickr/NH53

Now check out the incredible private islands of the rich and famous >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.