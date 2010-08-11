Check Out "The Incident" -- A Cool New Retro iPhone Game

We’re always on the lookout for fun (addictive) new iPhone games, and this one looks like it could eat up our commute for the next few weeks.



It’s called “The Incident,” and it’s a simple, retro-looking game, in which you use the iPhone’s motion sensor and touchscreen to help a little guy not get squashed by falling objects.

It reminds us a lot of 8-bit Nintendo games, with gameplay updated for the iPhone. We’ve only had a few seconds to try it so far, but it seems super fun.

The game went on sale today for $1.99 — that gets you a universal app that works on both the iPhone and iPad.

It’s produced by Matt Comi, an iPhone developer from Perth, Australia, and Neven Mrgan, a designer based in Portland, Ore.

“The Incident” could be a big hit — we’ll keep an eye on it.

