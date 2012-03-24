Check Out The Humongous Angry Bird That Attacked Seattle's Space Needle Yesterday

For the launch of Angry Birds: Space yesterday, Rovio hung an enormous Angry Bird and slingshot from the Space Needle in Seattle.



Here are the best pictures we’ve been able to find of the stunt, courtesy of Swaddle Designs (which is making an Angry Birds Space baby gear) and Flickr.

For reference, the Space Needle is 605 feet high — about half as tall as the Empire State Building (1,280 feet).

Photo: SwaddleDesigns

Here’s a view from below:

Photo: SwaddleDesigns

And one more:

Photo: Yogesh Mhatre via Flickr

