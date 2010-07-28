Check Out The Huge Global Rebound That Happened While You Were On Vacation

Have you spent a lot of time at the beach over the past few weeks?



If so, you’ve missed a huge global rebound. Seriously, it’s not just the rally in US stocks. Pretty much everything that screams “risk on” has been a winner, from the Aussie dollar, to industrial commodities, to, of course, the euro.

So take 60 seconds and catch up on what you’ve missed.

