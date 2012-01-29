Check Out The Hottest Cars At Apple, Facebook, Google And Other Silicon Valley Spots

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider
Google Chairman Eric Schmidt recently said that Silicon Valley doesn’t talk about Occupy Wall Street because it doesn’t have the same problems as the rest of America.While it seemed insensitive at the time, he was right.
All you have to do is take a drive around on a sunny Friday afternoon. You’ll see more cool cars here in one day than you’d see in most other parts of America in a whole year.
We start at 1 Infinite Loop -- Apple headquarters -- with the Porsche Carrera. This car starts around $80,000, which might turn heads in other places. But in the Valley, they're everywhere.
But this is Apple, so we'd expect some of its employees to think different. Here's an old Ford -- looks like a Pilot from the 1930s.
Another standout at Apple. Trucks like this might be common in other places, but this stuck out like a sore thumb in Silicon Valley.
Our next stop was AOL. Once, we saw a Maserati in this parking lot. Today, nothing very striking except for this 1967 Fiat.
The old Facebook headquarters is just down the road. A few months ago, we saw this Tesla Roadster ($109,000) there.
So we took a drive to the new headquarters. Apparently they were having a hack day -- that's what the wooden sign says.
Here we go -- a Maserati Coupe. These ran around $80,000 until Maserati stopped making them a few years back.
But this is just a visitor. Or somebody so important they can park in the visitor spot and not worry about getting towed.
Next, to Google. The company is famous for its free shuttles and on-campus bikes -- you can see one in the background. But Google does cater to its car-driving employees. They were offering on-site oil changes and repair service the day we visited.
We drove around for a while and didn't see any insanely expensive cars, but this classic Corvette caught our eye.
Right next to it was a Toyota GT with a spoiler. We saw quite a few of these on our drive, along with similar Mitshubishis and Subarus.
Time to fill up before we head back to San Francisco. Full serve? Why not? If you can afford one of these cars, you're probably not too worried about gas prices.
