Check Out The Hottest Cars At Apple, Facebook, Google And Other Silicon Valley Spots

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Google Chairman Eric Schmidt recently said that Silicon Valley doesn’t talk about Occupy Wall Street because it doesn’t have the same problems as the rest of America.While it seemed insensitive at the time, he was right.



All you have to do is take a drive around on a sunny Friday afternoon. You’ll see more cool cars here in one day than you’d see in most other parts of America in a whole year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.