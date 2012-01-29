Check Out The Hottest Cars At Apple, Facebook, Google And Other Silicon Valley Spots

Google Chairman Eric Schmidt recently said that Silicon Valley doesn’t talk about Occupy Wall Street because it doesn’t have the same problems as the rest of America.While it seemed insensitive at the time, he was right.

All you have to do is take a drive around on a sunny Friday afternoon. You’ll see more cool cars here in one day than you’d see in most other parts of America in a whole year.

We start at 1 Infinite Loop -- Apple headquarters -- with the Porsche Carrera. This car starts around $80,000, which might turn heads in other places. But in the Valley, they're everywhere.

Another Porsche -- this one's a convertible Boxster. It runs about $50,000 new.

But this is Apple, so we'd expect some of its employees to think different. Here's an old Ford -- looks like a Pilot from the 1930s.

Another standout at Apple. Trucks like this might be common in other places, but this stuck out like a sore thumb in Silicon Valley.

Our next stop was AOL. Once, we saw a Maserati in this parking lot. Today, nothing very striking except for this 1967 Fiat.

Look how small that thing is!

The old Facebook headquarters is just down the road. A few months ago, we saw this Tesla Roadster ($109,000) there.

Oh yeah, Facebook moved. The old lot is totally deserted.

So we took a drive to the new headquarters. Apparently they were having a hack day -- that's what the wooden sign says.

Hm, another Porsche. This is a Cayman, which runs about $55,000 new.

There's also a charging station if you drive an all-electric car like the Nissan Leaf.

Here we go -- a Maserati Coupe. These ran around $80,000 until Maserati stopped making them a few years back.

But this is just a visitor. Or somebody so important they can park in the visitor spot and not worry about getting towed.

Next, to Google. The company is famous for its free shuttles and on-campus bikes -- you can see one in the background. But Google does cater to its car-driving employees. They were offering on-site oil changes and repair service the day we visited.

Google is green -- electric charging stations are all over the place.

We drove around for a while and didn't see any insanely expensive cars, but this classic Corvette caught our eye.

Right next to it was a Toyota GT with a spoiler. We saw quite a few of these on our drive, along with similar Mitshubishis and Subarus.

Enough messing around. The real money's on Sand HIll Road, where the VCs are. Oh, another Carrera.

But here's a different kind of Porsche -- a Panamera 4. Runs about $80,000.

Here's a striking electric blue Tesla. Perfect colour for an electric car.

Another interesting looking blue car.

There's a horse on the front, but it's not a Mustang.

It's a Ferrari. Looks like a 612 Scaglietti. The list price for a new one is around $300,000.

But wait -- parked right across from it. Is that...?

Yes it is. You don't see many Lamborghinis around, even in Silicon Valley.

We're guessing it's an LP560, which start around $260,000.

But Sand Hill isn't all expensive sportscars. There are a few tricked out pickups as well.

Time to fill up before we head back to San Francisco. Full serve? Why not? If you can afford one of these cars, you're probably not too worried about gas prices.

So what's it like driving a Tesla, anyway?

