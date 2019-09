Today, Electronic Arts said it would buy PopCap, the maker of popular games like Bejeweled and Plants and Zombies, for a combination of cash and stock that could amount to $1.3 billion.



John Cook at Geekwire uncovered this note from PopCap to its new overlords:

Photo: John Cook, Geekwire

