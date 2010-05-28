Check Out How 12 Big Hedge Funds Got Hammered This Month

It’s been a rough month for most investors, and hedge funds that aren’t strictly short are taking a beating.
A new report from Hedge Fund Alert says that May is shaping up to be a “cruel month” for big-name hedge fund managers. Funds like SAC Capital and Paulson & Co. have seen multiple percentage losses for the month after posting solid gains. Factors cited for the losses include the May 6th “fat finger,” Europe’s ongoing sovereign debt crisis, and the fear of a military conflict in Korea.
Paulson & Co: Credit Opportunities Fund fell 2% following a 9.8% gain for the first four months of the year
Viking has its fingers in everything from Amazon.com to AT&T. It also has a stake in Dillards, Dollar General, Corning, Broadcom, Avon, and Freddie Mac.
Source: Hedge Fund Alert
Whitebox has holdings in Finish Line, Wet Seal, Seneca Foods, Playboy, and American Apparel.
Source: Hedge Fund Alert
Rus Newton's Global Advisors: Global Commodities Systemic Fund down 10.3% the first three weeks of May
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.