Check Out How 12 Big Hedge Funds Got Hammered This Month

It’s been a rough month for most investors, and hedge funds that aren’t strictly short are taking a beating.



A new report from Hedge Fund Alert says that May is shaping up to be a “cruel month” for big-name hedge fund managers. Funds like SAC Capital and Paulson & Co. have seen multiple percentage losses for the month after posting solid gains. Factors cited for the losses include the May 6th “fat finger,” Europe’s ongoing sovereign debt crisis, and the fear of a military conflict in Korea.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.