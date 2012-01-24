Check Out The Gigantic Office Of Ad Agency Deutsch New York

Photo: Deutsch LA
When we heard that Deutsch’s Los Angeles office had a real-life “Like” button that illuminates whenever anyone likes the ad agency’s Facebook page (there’s even a live feed documenting the button’s activity), we knew that we had to see if their New York flagship office could compare.Deutsch, founded in 1969, allowed us to take a walk through their sleek offices, located only a few elevator stops away from Google’s New York office in the New York Port Authority admin building — the fourth-largest building in the city.
Deutsch New York works with big name clients including Zip Car and Microsoft, and the Los Angeles branch represents Volkswagen (remember ‘The Force’ Super Bowl commercial?).
With halls the length of a full city block (from 8th to 9th Ave) and beautiful views of both the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, check out the space that helps inspire some of the most creative minds in advertising.
Reception: located on the 14th floor of the Port Authority building -- the fourth largest building in New York.
When clients first sign in, they can expect to be greeted by Shoshanna Richman and a bottle of Purell.
Hand santizer is even positioned next to the coat check not because Purell is a Deutsch client, but rather because in the fast paced world of advertising, no one can afford to get sick.
PNC bank, on the other hand, is a Deutsch client and has set up an easy access ATM in the office's common area.
The common area has big, industrial doors to its freight elevator. While the noise they make when opening is excruciating, they're useful when Deutsch is hosting a big party and needs to bring up food or decorations.
Although during the cold winter months, clients and employees might want to appreciate the view from inside.
One side of the office takes up an entire city block. Sometimes employees need a Razor to get around.
This office artwork is meant to remind employees to always stay aware of their clients' mass consumers.
Going downstairs at lunch time can sometimes prove difficult since the elevators are often clogged by Google employees.
But the word is that all of the good candy is located in the kitchen. Hello, chocolate covered almonds!
This calming environment is in Lowe Worldwide's area. Lowe is the London-based agency that merged with Deutsch at the end of 2009.
