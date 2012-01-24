Check Out The Gigantic Office Of Ad Agency Deutsch New York

Photo: Deutsch LA

When we heard that Deutsch’s Los Angeles office had a real-life “Like” button that illuminates whenever anyone likes the ad agency’s Facebook page (there’s even a live feed documenting the button’s activity), we knew that we had to see if their New York flagship office could compare.Deutsch, founded in 1969, allowed us to take a walk through their sleek offices, located only a few elevator stops away from Google’s New York office in the New York Port Authority admin building — the fourth-largest building in the city.



Deutsch New York works with big name clients including Zip Car and Microsoft, and the Los Angeles branch represents Volkswagen (remember ‘The Force’ Super Bowl commercial?).

With halls the length of a full city block (from 8th to 9th Ave) and beautiful views of both the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, check out the space that helps inspire some of the most creative minds in advertising.

