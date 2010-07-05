Check Out The Giant Oil Skimmer That's Making The U.S. Government Look Stupid

Give shipping tycoon Nobu Su credit for fast action.



The giant oil skimmer, ‘A Whale’ was completed remarkably fast and it seems didn’t even wait for a guarantee of profitability before it steamed straight for the crisis-hit Gulf of Mexico.

FloppingAces:

The tanker’s owner, Taiwanese shipping firm TMT Group and CEO and founder Nobu Su, ordered the tanker to be retrofitted in Portugal as a skimmer after the GOM (Gulf of Mexico) oil spill. It then immediately sailed to the Gulf, and arrived June 30th, ready for action… never waiting for a contract commitment from BP, or contacting the US regulation agencies for compliance.

Where was the U.S. government in all this? Rather than conceiving of or building this solution, the U.S. only seems to be delaying its implementation with pending approvals from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Coast Guard.

Anyhow, check it out below, and if it works, thank a decisive Chinese businessman from the other side of the world:



