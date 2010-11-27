Check Out The Geekiest Black Friday Deal Ever

23andMe, the genetic testing company funded by Google and co-founded by Sergey Brin’s wife, unleashed the geekiest Black Friday deal we’ve ever seen.



For just $99 (normally $499), 23andMe will analyse your genes to determine your ancestry, risk of disease, and other genetic traits.

Note: In order to activate the deal you have to sign up for a Personal Genome Service subscription for a year at $5 per month.

The deal is only good through Nov. 29, so place your order soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.