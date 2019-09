We were slightly unnerved this morning when viewing the FT’s front page, which notes negative GDP of 1% and the fact that we are still in the longest recession on record.



Than we noticed the date: July 31, 2009.

Clearly, some technical difficulties over at the pink sheet this morning.

Sigh of relief.

