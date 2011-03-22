Check Out The Foreclosed-Upon Fixer-Upper Dennis Kucinich Bought At A Huge Discount

Photo: Sabrina Eaton/The Plain Dealer
Kucinich knows a deal when he sees one. This time it was a foreclosed-upon fixer upper three miles from Capitol Hill.He scored a bargain by buying this four bedroom for $387,000 when its value is assessed at $602,980.
The previous owner, according to records obtained by The Plain Dealer, was a victim of a mortgage loan exactly like the ones Kucinich rails against on the House floor.
The company that brokered this no-down-payment mortgage, First Franklin Corp, was listed at number four on the list of 20-five worst subprime lenders considered responsible for the housing collapse (a list compiled by the centre for Public Integrity).
The house had been on the market for over a year and was considered a distressed property. Kucinich has spent the past six months having the house worked on and neighbours say he has done a pretty good job.
This post originally appeared at Curbed.
