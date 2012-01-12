Check Out The First Trailer For 'Finding Nemo' In 3D (VIDEO)

Fall in love with Dori, Marlin, and Nemo all over again…in 3D.



“Finding Nemo” may not be coming out until Sept. 14, but Disney has already released their first trailer for the film.

“The Lion King 3D” grossed $167 million in total during its run (so much for their original two-week limited engagement), causing Disney to order the re-release of four more classics over the next two years including “Nemo.”

Disney’s four film re-release starts this Friday with “Beauty and the Beast 3D.”

We expect the small clownfish to make a big splash come September. For now, check out the trailer below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

