Check Out The FIRST Photos Of A Colombian Prostitute Hired By Obama's Secret Service Agents

The New York Daily News just posted exclusive photos of one of the Colombian call girls involved in the Secret Service prostitution scandal, the first such pictures to surface since the story broke last week.



According to the paper, the woman pictured is the escort who blew the lid off the wild night of partying, after she and one of the agents got into an argument over a bill for services rendered.

Here is a screen shot of the Daily News’ story:

Photo: Courtesy of New York Daily News

According to the paper, the escort’s name is Dania, and she is a 24-year-old single mother of a 9-year-old son.

