Here’s what is said to be the first issue of the Wall Street Journal, from July 8, 1889.



This certainly puts the chatter about “new media” versus “old media” in perspective. Imagine the clout sites (and companies) like Huffington Post and Gawker Media will look like when they’ve been around for 120 years.

Photo: Twitpic

