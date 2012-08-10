Check Out The Erotic Fiction Hoax Novel That Is One Of The Top-Sellers In iTunes

The cover of The Diamond Club.

Who would have ever guessed that it would be possible to get a fake erotic eBook into the top of the iTunes bookstore?Justin Young and Brian Brushwood of the NSFWshow podcast made it possible. A few days ago, the duo debuted The Diamond Club, an erotic fiction EBook that was written as a joke.



Young and Brushwood asked their listeners to submit portions of the novel centered around one main character. (They were also instructed to include as much sex as possible a la 50 Shades Of Grey.)

The book got as high as number four on the iTunes store’s top-seller list, just behind the three 50 Shades Of Grey novels. As of this writing, it’s still number six on the iTunes charts. Young tells us he and Brushwood have already made more than $17,000 on the book after three days, but this figure is before the 30% iTunes cut and their platform Vook’s cut (10%). The Diamond Club sells for $0.99.

It seems like most people buying The Diamond Club don’t even realise it’s a hoax. Here’s an excerpt from one iTunes review:

[The Diamond Club Really pushes the boundaries of female sexuality. I’m only about a quarter through it but so far its great! Though it reminds a lot of the 50 shades series at times. Its made me feel a bit dirty at times but it’s strangely kind of liberating. So far a great read. You won’t be disappointed.

The whole project has been a reboot of this 1960s hoax that Mike McGrady executed with Newsday writers. Their book, Naked Came the Stranger, eventually made the New York Times Bestseller List and actually became more popular once the hoax was revealed.

