Arrested Hedge Funder Vincent McCrudden: "Laugh Motherf***er.... I Am Going To Make You A Test Case!"

Vincent McCrudden, an asset manager who threteaned to kill 47 SEC, Finra and CFTC members, was arrested at Newark airport last night after he returned on a flight from Singapore.He sent this email to a CFTC attorney handling the lawsuit against him in December last year.



Subject Line: re: You corrupt mother f***er! You’re not getting away with this…. Merry Christmas!”

You f***king corrupt piece of sh*t! I have let so many of you f***king corrupt mother f***ckers off the hook for doing this to my life. You my friend are not getting away with this. I am going to do this my way now and you, your corrupt mother f***ing piece of shit are first on my list! Laugh motherf***er…. I am going to make you a test case! Hand cuff, arrest me, make this as high profile as you want. This has been personal since that other corrupt piece of sh*t [D.D] and the NFA started this crap in 1997. You can tell that f***king corrupt piece of Goldman Sachs sh*t! [G.G] I am coming after him as well.

Oh, and your “ban”… shove them up your f***ing arse you corrupt mother f***er!!!!

16 hours later. He sent another email.

This time it was addressed not just to the CFTC lawyer, but the CFTC head, Gary Gensler too.

McCrudden was arrested at Newark airport last night after he returned on a flight from Singapore, according to a source familiar with the situation.

McCrudden used to live in Dix Hills in Long Island, where his wife – from who he is now divorced – and children still live.

McCrudden himself has spent months – possibly years – living in Sinapore recently.

There is mystery surrounding where he currently lives, though he may own an apartment on Long Island.

McCrudden runs a tiny fund called Alnbri Asset Management. He allegedly made threats against 47 different government officials.

He included Mary Schapiro, Richard Ketchum, Gary Gensler, and Michael Schaefer in his lawsuit and he sued them for $1 BILLION dollars.

