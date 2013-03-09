Check Out The Early Google Offices Through The Eyes Of An 11-Year-Old

Photo: Screenshot

Doug Edwards, Google employee 59, brought his kids Adam and Nathaniel to the office one day in 1999.Adam’s school assignment was to introduce his brother to something new, so for two hours the Edwards family explored Google’s offices entirely on their own.



And they had a video camera.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.