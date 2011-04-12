Check Out The "Don't Worry, Our Sushi Is Radiation-Free" Notice At A NYC Restaurant

At a New York City-based sushi restaurant this weekend, my friend and I were startled to find on every table the (laminated) notice pictured to your right.



It says:

At True World Foods we understand some of our customers might be concerned about seafood products from Japan.

While only a small portion of our seafood offerings come from Japan, we want to reassure customers that all our shipments from Japan are now being individually inspected and tested by FDA immediately upon arrival in the U.S. No contamination is suspected and these steps are being taken strictly as a precaution.

You can be confident that True World Foods offers only the freshest and tastiest products, processed using strict standards for food safety and quality control – always!

After reading it, my friend said,

“I wasn’t even thinking about that — but I am now!”

Of course it makes sense that sushi restaurants would be aware of the hit their business could potentially take because of customers’ concerns that their tuna was flown in from the area around the Fukushima nuclear plant, where radiation has been detected. We just weren’t expecting to be served our sushi with a side of “ALERT: this sushi is radiation-free.”

But for what it’s worth, we still ate plenty of sushi, it was delicious, and the restaurant — I’ll leave their name out of it; they’re just doing their job — was packed. Also, 48 hours later, we’re both still alive.

