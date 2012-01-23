Check Out The Damage A Bird Did When It Crashed Into A Japanese Plane Midair

A Japanese pilot likely got a nasty shock when an albatross seabird crashed into his plane, leaving a three-foot-wide crater in the nose.



None of the crew members aboard the Japan Coast Guard patrol plane were injured in the mid-air collision, which took place at an altitude of approximately 1,000 feet, the Japan Times reported. The same could not be said for the bird, whose dead carcass lodged firmly inside the hole.

Despite the damage, the pilot opted not to make an emergency landing, instead flying for another hour and arriving at its intended destination.

This post originally appeared at The Blaze.



