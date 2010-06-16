Check Out The Crazy Long Line To Pre-Order iPhone 4 In Tokyo

If you think the short line to pre-order Apple’s new iPhone 4 at your local Apple or AT&T store is annoying, check out these LONG pre-order lines in Tokyo, where there’s no online ordering. (Not that Apple’s web store is working here, anyway.) Thanks to a Tokyo reader for sending in these photos.



Despite a lot of early scepticism, the iPhone is becoming a big hit in Japan: It represents some 72% of the nascent Japanese smartphone market.

Don’t miss: The Crazy Phones In Japan That The iPhone Is Competing With

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.