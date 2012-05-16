Al Qaeda Releases Its Ridiculous Survival Guide For The West

A new jihad survival manual reportedly authored by Samir Khan, a U.S. citizen who was killed in Yemen last year, has been published online.
You can download the whole 15-page manual here, but we took out the craziest excepts, which include urging insurgents to go to the U.S. and what can happen to your family if you bring them on-site.
Here are tips on staying clean:
Photo: publicintelligence.net
On travelling from base to base:
Photo: publicintelligence.net
On why to travel to America:
Photo: publicintelligence.net
A sales pitch for attacking the U.S.:
Photo: publicintelligence.net
And what can happen to your family if you bring them on-site:
Photo: publicintelligence.net
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.