Al Qaeda Releases Its Ridiculous Survival Guide For The West

Ashley Lutz

A new jihad survival manual reportedly authored by Samir Khan, a U.S. citizen who was killed in Yemen last year, has been published online.

You can download the whole 15-page manual here, but we took out the craziest excepts, which include urging insurgents to go to the U.S. and what can happen to your family if you bring them on-site.

Here are tips on staying clean:

samir khan jihad manual

Photo: publicintelligence.net

On travelling from base to base:

samir khan jihad manual

Photo: publicintelligence.net

On why to travel to America:

samir khan jihad manual

Photo: publicintelligence.net

A sales pitch for attacking the U.S.:

samir khan jihad manual

Photo: publicintelligence.net

And what can happen to your family if you bring them on-site:

samir khan jihad manual

Photo: publicintelligence.net

