Al Qaeda Releases Its Ridiculous Survival Guide For The West

A new jihad survival manual reportedly authored by Samir Khan, a U.S. citizen who was killed in Yemen last year, has been published online.



You can download the whole 15-page manual here, but we took out the craziest excepts, which include urging insurgents to go to the U.S. and what can happen to your family if you bring them on-site.

Here are tips on staying clean:

Photo: publicintelligence.net

On travelling from base to base:

Photo: publicintelligence.net

On why to travel to America:

Photo: publicintelligence.net

A sales pitch for attacking the U.S.:

Photo: publicintelligence.net

And what can happen to your family if you bring them on-site:

Photo: publicintelligence.net

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.