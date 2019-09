The New York Times continues to be much more flexible and innovative on its web site than one might expect for an organisation with such hidebound traditions in its core business.



The latest example?

This evening’s “Twitter ticker” smack dab in the middle of the front page (see lower right):

Photo: NYT

