INFOGRAPHIC: Which Cities Spent The Most On Black Friday?

Personal finance blog Mint life calculated how much its users spent during the week of Black Friday.



New York Minters spent the most on clothes, electronics and software, averaging $580. Those from Columbus, Ohio and Tuscon, Ariz., meanwhile, forked over the least amount of dough, with Tuscon dwellers spending an average $145 on clothes while those in Columbus spent an average $174 on electronics.

Check out the rest of the surprising stats below:

