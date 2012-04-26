Check Out The CEO Salary Package At America's Only Publicly Traded Porn Company

Photo: Penthouse

Marc H. Bell, CEO of Friendfinder Inc.—which owns the Penthouse adult entertainment brand and a string of sex web sites—got a nice pay raise last year. His total compensation rose from $314,000 to $818,000, paid almost entirely in cash.The raise was curious because FFN underperformed in 2011. Revenue sank to $331 million from $346 million, subscribers to FFN’s adult sites also fell from about 951,000 to 828,000. Ad revenue at Penthouse was negligible.



The company was unprofitable, again. The stock launched at $8.30 in 2011 and was trading in pennies by the end of the year.

The half-million-dollar raise came with other benefits. Bell doesn’t actually work full-time for FFN. The annual report says he devotes 10 per cent of his time to managing ARMOUR, a residential real estate investment trust (see page 42).

Bell does pretty well in the real estate business. FFN doubtless searched diligently for a location for its Boca Raton, Fla., corporate headquarters but by amazing coincidence found that the best deal on the 8,000-square-foot space came from Bell himself, who rents the space to his own company for $150,000 a year.

