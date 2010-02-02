Check Out The Breathtaking Speed At Which Countries Are Headed To The Debt Crisis Abyss

McKinsey Quarterly’s State of the Day takes a look private and public sector debt by country as a percentage of GDP.



You’ve probably seen these stats elsewhere in some form or another, but what makes this one particular interesting is the way it shows the change. The UK’s race towards the top — with debt-to-GDP having grown 156% since 2000 — is stunning.

South Korea’s 93% surge is also startling and, we’d guess, not getting enough attention.

Japan on the other hand is in the nosebleed territory, but then, it’s been there for a long time, and the story hasn’t changed.

